DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $41.55

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $37.60. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 485,108 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,477,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

