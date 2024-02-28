Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 59,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

