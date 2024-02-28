Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

