Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
