Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRQ

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.