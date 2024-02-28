Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DRQ stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.
In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.
