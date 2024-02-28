Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 50,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.