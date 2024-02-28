Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) to Issue $0.10 Annual Dividend

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DYSL opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.
About Dynasil Co. of America
