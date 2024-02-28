Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) to Issue $0.10 Annual Dividend

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYSL opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

