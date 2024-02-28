Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

