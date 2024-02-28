Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.21%.
Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEA
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
