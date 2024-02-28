EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 174.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

