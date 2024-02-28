eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

eBay stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 11,912,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,675. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

