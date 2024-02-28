eBay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 38,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 261% compared to the average daily volume of 10,603 call options.

eBay Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. 11,597,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,675. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

