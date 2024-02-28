Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Sylogist Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Sylogist alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Sylogist Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:SYZ opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$207.18 million, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.52. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$9.29.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.