Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 489771957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £851,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.
About Echo Energy
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
