EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.
In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on SATS. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
