EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SATS. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

