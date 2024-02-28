Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.10

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 329106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £191.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently -14,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,487.89). Company insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

