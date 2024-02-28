Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 919,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

