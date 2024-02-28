Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 919,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,187. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,286,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,731 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

