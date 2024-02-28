Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

TSE ELD opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

