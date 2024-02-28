Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $13.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of EFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 879,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

