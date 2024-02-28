EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.26

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $300.26 and last traded at $299.30, with a volume of 100947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Up 7.4 %

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.