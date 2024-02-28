Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

