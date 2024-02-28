Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
