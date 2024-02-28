Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 889,523 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 531,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,139. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

