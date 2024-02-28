Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

