Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five9, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

FIVN stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

