Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentherm Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Trading Up 2.7 %

Gentherm stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

