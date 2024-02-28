Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

