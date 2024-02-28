Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

