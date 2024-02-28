Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $240.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

