Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransMedics Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransMedics Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,861 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

