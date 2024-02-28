Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 2.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $278.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

