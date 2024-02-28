Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cascades Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a one year low of C$10.20 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.65.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

