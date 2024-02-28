Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

