Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

