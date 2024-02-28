Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.19.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

