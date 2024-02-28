Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Down 3.1%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 409,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,817,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

