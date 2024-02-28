EthereumFair Price Up 5.3% This Week (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $11.86 million and $100,060.83 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

