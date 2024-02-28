Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Evergy stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

