ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 450.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 366.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 1,103.2% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 66,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 400.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 261,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 209,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

