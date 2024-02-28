Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.53. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

