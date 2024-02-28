Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 1st.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

