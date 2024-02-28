Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65), with a volume of 59096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.62).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.14 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.34.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

