Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.050 EPS.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

