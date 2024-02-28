FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $215,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $20,476,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 92.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.