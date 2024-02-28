FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.20. The company had a trading volume of 225,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.