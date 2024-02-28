Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.24 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $386.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,804,024 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

