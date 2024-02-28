FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
FG Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %
FGFPP opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. FG Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.64.
About FG Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FG Financial Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.