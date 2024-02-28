Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 14,600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBOT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 16,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,082. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

