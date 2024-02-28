Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Up 8.8%

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.18. Approximately 252,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 301,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

