Financial Analysis: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) versus Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D.R. Horton and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton 1 6 12 0 2.58 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

D.R. Horton presently has a consensus target price of $148.65, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares D.R. Horton and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton 13.18% 21.06% 14.63% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D.R. Horton and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton $35.46 billion 1.36 $4.75 billion $13.90 10.46 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.