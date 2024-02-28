Financial Survey: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 20.17% 23.97% 12.78% Surmodics 3.99% 8.06% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shockwave Medical and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 6 0 2.75 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $259.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.39%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $730.23 million 13.31 $147.28 million $3.87 68.08 Surmodics $132.58 million 3.57 -$1.54 million $0.38 87.53

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Surmodics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

