First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

FR stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.